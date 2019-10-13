Gary Davis is a self-employed businessman running for a public office for the first time.
Davis has experience in public finances, budgeting and accounting. Prior to moving to Charleston he was on an appointed board responsible for the construction and financing of the school system.
“If elected, I will evaluate present commitments including financial statements with the goal of studying all sources of revenue and how the town spends its money. The town takes in approximately $138 million a year and how it’s spent is one of my biggest concerns,” he said.
Davis said he wants to focus on livability for Mount Pleasant residents, including traffic, new construction, growth, green spaces, water, recreation, the arts and culture.