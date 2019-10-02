Howard Chapman has lived in Mount Pleasant for 40-plus years and has served his community and the region in many ways. He wants to bring civility and respect back to town council in order to move forward in the right direction. He was the first traffic engineer for the town and served as director of Traffic and Transportation for the city and county of Charleston for many years. As a registered professional engineer, with a specialty in transportation, Chapman said he will use his substantial transportation experience to help develop traffic solutions for the town.
Managed growth is an imperative responsibility of town council in order to enhance the lives of all its citizens, Chapman said. He continued that during his eight years on the Planning Commission, he was able to help convince developers to reduce the number of units in several of the larger developments.