Following State Rep. Mike Sottile’s recent announcement that he was not seeking another term representing District 112, Ryan Buckhannon announced he would run for the vacant seat.
Buckhannon serves on Isle of Palms City Council and said he hopes to take his decision-making skills and conservative values to Columbia.
Buckhannon said he is running because he believes many of the issues that are trying to be resolved as a city and region, need to be corrected through the state legislature.
“More must be done to protect the Lowcountry’s unique quality of life. Flooding, stormwater runoff and beach erosion threaten not only the natural beauty in the area but the economic vitality,” he said. “Traffic chokes too many roads and poorly managed development is only making the problem worse. The Lowcountry sends far more dollars to Columbia than it receives in return.”
Buckhannon added that he believes South Carolina needs more “home rule,” where cities and towns can make the best decisions for their area, not legislators in Columbia or Washington, D.C.
“I believe that the state needs to relax the regulations on the community’s use of their own tourism tax dollars to improve and maintain infrastructure and not just promote tourism, which further stresses infrastructure. I believe in promoting tourism but question the use of tax dollars to strictly promote tourism, if people can’t get there,” he added.
“Now, more than ever, proven leadership is needed in Columbia, those who have experience working on the issues will define this decade and beyond. It’s time for action to improve infrastructure, traffic and quality of life,” Buckhannon said.
The Republican Primary is June 9.