Jake Rambo, has filed to run for Mount Pleasant Town Council. Rambo was born and raised in the Hobcaw neighborhood of Mount Pleasant. After High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina and a master’s in leadership from The Citadel. Rambo has served as a teacher and principal in Mount Pleasant and now works for his family’s business. He and his wife Sharon have three young children, Cole, Brynn and Sadie-Grae.
"My strong record of community service, experience as an educator, a businessman and father make me a uniquely qualified candidate to represent the people of our town," Rambo said.
When announcing his campaign, Rambo stated that he “loves Mount Pleasant and has a heart for public service.” He went on to state that “although the issues facing our town are complex, my goal is simple, put residents first. I will strive to preserve what made Mount Pleasant such a great place to grow up and what makes it such a great place to raise my children.”
Rambo announces his campaign priorities are increasing the town’s quality of life, prioritizing families over special interest groups and operating a fiscally responsible, transparent government.