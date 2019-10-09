A graduate of Wando High School, after attending the College of Charleston and Trident Tech, Jim Owens began his working career on commercial construction projects as a superintendent. He later became a licensed mechanical contractor in the state and went on to work for the Charleston Commissioners of Public Works for 16 years on large scale capital improvement infrastructure projects throughout the Lowcountry. During his tenure with a civil engineering consultant, he oversaw projects at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park, Wando’s Career and Technology Academy, infrastructure for the Mount Pleasant Airport, the Direct Buried Pipe and Stormwater Pump Station for MUSC Hospital and several Department of Defense projects. Owens is currently licensed as a site utility contractor, construction manager and realtor in commercial and residential real estate.
“My years of experience bring a valuable skillset to Mount Pleasant Town Council. I have a practiced knowledge and understanding of zoning, setbacks, buffers, land use, critical development practices and infrastructure. As chairman of Public Services and Bids & Purchases Committees, I’ve led the charge for improved storm water infrastructure and capital improvement projects benefiting all citizens of the town,” Owens said.