Mount Pleasant resident Joe Bustos announces he will run for the District 112 S.C. House of Representatives seat. The announcement is being made just three days after incumbent Rep. Mike Sottile announced plans to not seek re-election.
Elections for this office will take place in 2020. The general election will be held on Nov. 3 and a primary is scheduled for June 9. The filing deadline is March 30.
“My goals would be what I understand that the residents are concerned about; conservation, the environment, transportation, over development, crowding and education. Those are the things that I think I need to pay attention to and those are the concerns that the residents have expressed to me,” Bustos said. “And to that end my goals would be to represent the three municipalities in those areas at the state house.”
District 112 includes Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. Bustos explained that he and his family spend a lot of time in all three municipalities and have a lot of friends within each.
“To us this is home and it just seems to me to be a natural fit and you always want to do what’s best for your home,” Bustos added.
Bustos says he sees this as an opportunity to extend his 13 years of service on Mount Pleasant Town Council.
“It's a natural progression based on the knowledge I have with municipal government to go to state government. And I believe the knowledge that I would take to the State House would be invaluable to the both the state and the municipalities,” Bustos said.
Bustos was born in Charleston in September 1950 and was raised in Mount Pleasant where he attended public schools. Bustos graduated from General William Moultrie High School in 1968. Then, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1970 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry in 1995. Bustos married his wife Kathy, who also grew up in Mount Pleasant, in 1971. Bustos has a bachelor of arts degree from Columbia College and a master’s degree from Central Michigan University. Upon retirement, Joe and Kathy moved back to Mount Pleasant.
Bustos served on Mount Pleasant Town Council from 2000-09. During that time, Bustos was chairman of the Planning, Fire, Bids and Purchases and Water Committees. He was also an Ex Officio member of the Mount Pleasant Waterworks and a board member of the Charleston Area Rapid Transit Authority.
In 2015, Bustos was reelected to council and served as chairman of the Planning and Development Committee. He was also a member of the Transportation, Public Services and Water Supply Committees. Bustos' term on council ended in the fall of 2019.
Bustos is a Republican and has served as the chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party.
“I'm conservative and I really honed some of my conservative views in Mount Pleasant and tried to husband the taxpayer’s money and make sure that the taxpayers received a good return on their tax money. I've never voted for residential property tax increases and I think that's important,” he added.
Bustos attends church on Sullivan’s Island and is a member of VFW Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms and the Washington Light Infantry in Charleston. Presently, Joe and Kathy have two businesses: Bustos Travel Service and Mount Pleasant Flight Training. Together they have two children, Kelly and Brian, as well as two grandsons Nathan and William.