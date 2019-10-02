Joe Bustos has filed to run for re-election for Mount Pleasant Town Council. Bustos has served previously as a councilmember from 2000-09 and 2015 to present. He and his wife Kathy are natives of Mount Pleasant and have been married 48 years.
Bustos is also a retired U.S. Army officer having served for over 20 years of active duty. He has an undergraduate degree from Columbia College and a graduate degree from Central Michigan University. When elected in 2015, Bustos ran on a platform of slowing growth, protecting the taxpayer and improving infrastructure.
He sees traffic mitigation in the areas of Highways 41 and 17 and storm water management and improving water quality as essential goals for the town. Bustos believes as a business owner in Mount Pleasant, coupled with experience in the town’s government, he can continue to have positive impacts.