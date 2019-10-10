John W. Matthews is a six-year resident in Mount Pleasant at Sweetgrass Landing. He and his wife Cathy of 59 years arrived as a result of Hurricane Sandy's water damage to their home.
Matthews owned and operated an industrial and residential insulation company for 60 years until 2017.
In 2000, he founded and was managing partner of Elections Services Corporation until 2018, which has conducted over 6,000 legally-binding Leadership and Contract Union votes and elections.
Prior public offices include: Democratic Commissioner of Elections, co-chair Board of zoning and Appeals, Deputy Commission Consumer Affairs all in Nassau County, N.Y. Elected offices include Democratic Chair Of Nassau County, Democratic Vice Chair N.Y. State, New York Chair to White House Conference on Small Business.
“I believe two of the most important issues are Google drawing water from aquifer next to (Mount Pleasant) Waterworks which will lead to a rate increase of 10 to 15%. Also, spending $1 million-plus to repair a tower in the Old Village that doesn’t hold water and will never hold water should be taken down. These are just two issues but I will address many more,” Matthews said.