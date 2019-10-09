Mount Pleasant resident Julian "Hoppy" Hopkins issued the following statement as he officially enters the race for Mount Pleasant Waterworks.
Hopkins was a Professional Golf Course Superintendent for 20 years and is presently a licensed charter fishing captain out of Shem Creek. A Charleston native, he moved to Mount Pleasant in 1974, and has lived here for over 25 years. His mother still resides in her Mount Pleasant home of more than 45 years.
“If elected, I’ll work to find solutions for homeowners who are on a septic tank system near our waterways and provide them with town water and sewer," Hopkins said. "I’ll work with federal, state and county officials to find ways to bring those homeowners who might border the town with safe, reliable water and sewer."