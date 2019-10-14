Laura Hyatt is a Mount Pleasant native who has chosen to raise her daughter in the family home she grew up in. She graduated from Wando High School and went on to attend the College of Charleston. After college she earned a degree in pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Hyatt has worked for 30 years as a retail pharmacist.
“I understand that change and growth are inevitable, but believe citizens should be involved and stay current on proposed changes that will affect their quality of life. I plan to be closely involved in the review and finalization of our pending Comprehensive Plan that will determine the future of Mount Pleasant,” Hyatt said.
Hyatt has witnessed the transformation of her hometown expand from 6,000 residents at her birth to nearly 90,000 today.
“I believe our growth in the town needs to slow down to allow infrastructure to catch up. Also, I want to put more emphasis on preserving and protecting natural resources and landscapes that make Mount Pleasant a wonderful place to live,” she added.