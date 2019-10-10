Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) Commission has a mission of providing their customers with water and wastewater services of exceptional quality and value, while protecting public health and the environment.
Mount Pleasant resident of 60 years, Linda Page has announced her bid to run for MPW to help fulfill this mission. She has served Mount Pleasant for eight years.
“Mount Pleasant is very fortunate here to have what seems like an unlimited supply of clean water and the ability to connect to a well-run sewer system where it’s available, but we are facing new challenges,” Page said.
DHEC is challenging the town’s water permit, Mount Pleasant customers filed a class action lawsuit, Charleston County Council is not in agreement on how the commission should serve citizens that live in the county but want service without annexation. MPW customers also often question how their bills are calculated, how rates are established and what is the relationship between the two and Waterworks.
“We also have over 100 septic tanks that could fail and breach into Shem Creek,” Page stated. “I bring a unique skillset to face the tough issues facing MPW. I am an auctioneer, business owner and a mom.”