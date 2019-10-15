Lowcountry businessman Mark Smith announced earlier this month that he will seek election to the S.C. House of Representatives in District 99 and will file the necessary paperwork with the Republican Party.
"I am honored by the opportunity to represent the people of Berkeley and Charleston counties and excited by the potential to serve our community," Smith said. "I'm running because I am passionate about serving our people and protecting our incredible quality of life."
"I am committed to keeping our citizens informed and will work tirelessly to reform state government and make it more accountable. My pledge is to bring open and inclusive leadership to House District 99," Smith said.
Smith is a strong conservative and successful small businessman who was born and raised in the Lowcountry. He is past-president of the East Cooper Republican Club and has been a tireless proponent of reform and accountability.
The cornerstones of Mark Smith’s campaign are:
- Committed Leadership for the Lowcountry
- Protecting the Lowcountry’s Citizens and Quality of Life
- Dedication to Professionalism and Accountability
"Our citizens love living in the Lowcountry and we have a responsibility to insure that their best interests are represented. The Lowcountry community has lost a great deal of influence over the last decade and now is the time to re-establish ourselves at the Statehouse," Smith said.
Smith and his wife of 25 years, Elayne, are parents to three college-aged sons Parker, Avery, and Domenic. He is a former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman and they live on Daniel Island.
Smith is the Owner and President of McAlister-Smith Funeral Homes, Avinger Funeral Home, and Palmetto Cremation Society, which have six locations in Charleston, Berkeley and Orangeburg Counties and manages a staff of over 30 employees. He also serves as chairman of the S.C. Advisory Council on Aging.
Smith additionally serves as chairman of the Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital Board of Directors and is a member of the Rotary Club of Charleston.
The Smiths attend St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island.
For more information please visit https://VoteMarkSmith.com.