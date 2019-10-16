East Cooper residents may learn more where candidates for Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Town Council stand on issues by attending an upcoming forum. The Mount Pleasant Political Forum will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, exactly one week prior to heading to the polls.
The Moultrie News, the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area (LWVCA) and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) invite members of the public to attend the forum which will be held at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library located at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
"This is a great opportunity for members of the public to sit in on a Q&A session and find out more information about the candidates running for office," said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd. "We are looking forward to an engaging and educational event at the new library branch. I hope to see you there."
Attendees are invited to arrive early at 5:30 p.m. for an opportunity to network with candidates and to get seated. The Waterworks portion of the forum will begin at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the Council portion. The purpose of the forum is to help inform the public about the candidates and issues in the upcoming election.
Candidates will be seated at tables at the front of the room for their portion of the forum. Following the forum, voters are encouraged to speak informally with the candidates. There will also be a Candidate Information table with campaign materials.
"We are thrilled to be partnering again with the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and Moultrie News to provide Mount Pleasant voters an opportunity to hear and speak with candidates for Mount Pleasant Town Council and Waterworks Commission," said Barbara Griffin, LWVCA President. "These offices are of critical importance to Mount Pleasant citizens. Whoever is elected to these seats will make decisions that impact us in our backyards — on issues such as growth and development, environmental protection, local governance structure and services and public health and safety."
In addition to the candidate forum, the LWVCA will provide an online voter guide at VOTE411.org to inform voters about the candidates and issues and help them make educated decisions on Election Day. VOTE411 is offered as a resource for voters seeking unbiased information about voting, elections and candidates and issues.
“The chamber is very excited to co-host the Candidate Forum again. What a wonderful opportunity for residents to talk to and hear from candidates for Town Council and Waterworks Commission. By attending, you’ll have a better idea of where these candidates stand on issues that are important to you – the Mount Pleasant citizen,” said MPCC President Shane Griffin.
The Moultrie News will provide an informative 2019 Election section in their publication on Oct. 23. The special section will include a Q&A with the Mount Pleasant Town Council candidates about a growth management plan, traffic, the comprehensive plan and other information related to the upcoming election. Be sure to pick up a copy of the paper on Oct.23 or visit moultrienews.com/special prior to casting your ballot.
If you aren't able to attend, the Moultrie News will live stream the entire Political Forum on Facebook and post it to moultrienews.com following the event.
Please contact Moultrie News Editor Cecilia Brown at 843-958-7482 or by email at editor@moultrienews.com if you have any questions or comments regarding the Political Forum on Oct. 29. RSVP is not necessary to attend, but if preferred visit facebook.com/moultrienews/events.