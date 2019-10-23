The Moultrie News asked for the four Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) Commission candidates to submit an article sharing what they think are some of the biggest challenges and decisions the MPW Commission should focus on if they are elected. Below are the statements from each of the candidates:
Rick Crosby
My commitment and passion to serve has only grown stronger over the 21 years that I have been privileged to represent our community as a commissioner. I have gained the necessary knowledge of our industry to identify key issues, challenges and trends that will significantly impact our ability to successfully meet the evolving needs of our customers. I was able to apply this knowledge during development of our 2019 Strategic Plan, which serves as the blueprint for long-term decision making while providing the goals and objectives needed to address our biggest challenges over the next five years.
I ask for your vote to continue the work that needs to be done to guarantee the best quality of life for our community now and into the future. As your commissioner I will ensure:
1. Sustainability of our water supply by appealing DHEC’s proposed reduction in our groundwater withdrawal permit and ensuring the capital plan is adequately funded to meet both short and long-range water supply needs.
2. Environmental protection through elimination of septic tanks, which MPW began in August within the Shem Creek Watershed. I will also continue the dialog initiated by MPW with all parties involved to find a resolution to the annexation for sewer service issue.
3. Our long history of regulatory compliance by planning for changing regulations such as emerging compounds, infrastructure resiliency and environmental protection due to climate change and staying abreast of scientific advancements that drive the need for updated approaches to delivering clean water and the reuse of treated wastewater.
4. Our 10-Year $400-million capital plan is adequately funded to ensure the long-term sustainability of our $2-billion in infrastructure assets.
5. Financial discussion made by your commissioners adhere to the Cost Recovery Policies for long-term financial stability, ensure charges for services are as fair, reasonable and equitable as possible, and maintain a basic facility charge that covers fixed costs for providing services to our customers that includes operating and maintenance costs, general administrative costs and reinvestment into existing assets or capital costs, currently 28% of our customers monthly bill.
Julian Hopkins
As a Charleston native and longtime Mount Pleasant resident I’ve seen many changes to our town and many changes to Mount Pleasant Waterworks. Many won’t recall, but there was a time when Mount Pleasant water was terrible. Now, we enjoy clean, pure, and reliable water service. This didn’t happen overnight. It’s taken years of commitment, planning, investment foresight, and leadership from our town and Mount Pleasant Waterworks to provide this service to our citizens.
My former career was a professional golf course superintendent. I’ve managed many large irrigation systems, some with a pumping capacity of over 1 million gallons per day. Being responsible for the purchase and delivery of that amount of water caused me to be very “water conscious” and conservationaly aware. I’m confident I’ll be an asset to Mount Pleasant Waterworks and its customers helping to lead in areas such as water use awareness, infrastructure maintenance, capital improvement forecasting and budgeting.
Currently my business is a professional fishing guide (part time) out of Shem Creek. As such, I feel intimately aware, and protective of our local waters. The septic systems still releasing into the Shem Creek Watershed needs to be resolved. I’ll work with any local, state or federal source available to help secure the resolution to this.
The current discourse between waterworks and its customers troubles me. This shouldn’t be happening. I pledge to work on becoming part of the solution. Many high residential water bills are from irrigation. Mount Pleasant Waterworks has resources available (with more coming soon) that if taken advantage of should be able to help lower water usage by a great deal. Hopefully with more exposure to these available resources customers can use less water, promote conservation, while enjoying healthier lawns, trees and shrubs.
Lastly, I’m honored to possibly have the opportunity to give back to the community I love so dearly. The town is fortunate to have four qualified candidates to choose from for Waterworks commissioners. I hope you place your trust in me.
John Matthews
The Waterworks is a well-run utility with exceptional staff and management. Finance, audit and personal committees are all areas of my business expertise. I would be proud to serve on any or all. That said, I ask for your vote.
Tip O’Neill said “all politics local, voters won’t vote unless asked.” This is neither a popularity contest, nor consolation prize. I intend to expend, time, effort to assure high quality water at reasonable rates.
Some issues are:
1. Get Google’s data center’s pipes out of our water. Alphabet Googles value $225 billion, Oct. 3. Use that money to cool machines. Reclaim waste water, big ocean run pipes there, consider air cooling, and on inside raise temperature reduce humidity. Google mum on future needs. If permit approved, we not only have access to less groundwater
Rates will raise 10% to15% as Waterworks will buy more water from Charleston Water System.
2. Remove Water Tower, $1 million to fix, $100,000 to remove. Save on expense, erect Monopole, and receive revenue from extra cellphone providers. Should enough residents want to retain, I would help find federal funds or grants to save ratepayers repair costs.
3. Work with county, town, other water suppliers to transfer solid waste, which soon will have no place to store. This joint effort should produce a facility that takes sludge (biofuel) and produces methane for instance.
4. Set up a website similar to Next Door Charleston staffed by knowledgeable employees so that issues, complaints and questions could be readily answered.
5. In addition outreach with bill enclosures and seminars to promote conservation.
6. Rates too high. Saved the most vocal topic to last. I believe that those who use less water should pay less money. No one is going to promise lower rates. My issues will help stabilize them. I am not for “throw the rascals out”. I can make positive changes. Stop with the pitchforks-communicate. This is a passion. The Mount Pleasant Citizens Water Academy has been a wonderful and thought provoking experience. I urge everyone to visit Vote 411 on internet to compare candidates and then again I ask for your vote.
Linda Page
I’m running for a seat on the Mount Pleasant Water Commission to address several issues. First and foremost I’d like to improve the relationship between water customers and the Commission. People are upset about their rates and the answers they are getting from the customer service department at Waterworks. For decades the meetings have been poorly attended and that needs to change. When I was in council and while serving as mayor one of my main issues was increasing transparency especially when it came to budgets and financial issues. I feel I’m uniquely qualified to help solve some of these issues. Three years ago I was serving is mayor when the first Google Water application was requested and have first-hand knowledge of this very important issue and ideas about how we should address it. I have the knowledge and the interest to help with these and of course the septic issues affecting our waterways and the potential discord between Charleston County and Waterworks about serving our customers in incorporated Charleston County.