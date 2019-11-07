Mount Pleasant Town Council and Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission held their elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The official results were released Thursday afternoon.
The newly elected Mount Pleasant councilmembers are Howard Chapman, Brenda Corley, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo.
The results showed incumbent councilmember Joe Bustos failing re-election by only 130 votes behind Hyatt.
Mount Pleasant Town Council (official results)
- Jake Rambo - 6,959 votes - 17.41 %
- Brenda Corley - 6,318 votes - 15.8%
- Howard Chapman - 5,590 votes - 13.98%
- Laura Hyatt - 5,241 votes - 13.11%
- Joe Bustos - 5,111 votes - 12.78%
- Mike Lawrie - 4,169 votes - 10.43%
- Gary Davis - 3,685 votes - 9.22%
- Stephen Becker - 1,672 votes - 4.18%
The Mount Pleasant Town Council will have a special meeting on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:45 a.m. to pass a resolution of the election results. The first monthly council meeting with the newly elected members will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission incumbent Rick Crosby and former Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page were elected to fill the two MPW Waterworks Commissioner seats.
Waterworks Commission (official results)
- Rick Crosby - 6,764 votes - 34.67%
- Linda Page - 4,970 votes - 25.48%
- Julian Hopkins - 4,877 votes - 25%
- John Matthews - 2,824 votes - 14.48%