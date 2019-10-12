A resident of Belle Hall, Mike Lawrie moved here seven years ago after serving six years as a Marine Corps Intelligence Officer. He is a father of four children, ages three to eight, a Sunday School teacher and a frequent coach in youth sports.
"My vision for Mount Pleasant is to be a small town at heart, even in spite of our size,” Lawrie said. "The priorities I want to emphasize are maintaining neighborhood character, minimizing cost of living and governing from a position of trusting residents. I also plan to advocate for stronger electoral representation for Mount Pleasant, from the state legislature to local school boards."
Last year, Lawrie was a candidate for Constituent School Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in government and legal studies, an MBA and he is currently a cybersecurity engineer for a large area employer.
“With my work and family life, I feel I share a common perspective that may not always be heard but needs to be represented on town council,” Lawrie said.