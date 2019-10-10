Commission chair Rick Crosby has announced his candidacy for re-election to the 2019 Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) Commission race.
A graduate of The Citadel in 1975 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, Crosby has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance and banking industry. He is the owner of Crosby Insurance Group.
In addition to serving as MPW Commission chair, Crosby is a member of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, East Cooper Chamber Member, a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a founding member of the Harbour Club, elder of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Paul Harris Fellow, member of the Hibernian Society and member of the Town of Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee for more than 10 years. Crosby previously served as the president of the Citadel Alumni Association and the Citadel Brigadier Foundation.
“Representing the customers of Mount Pleasant Waterworks and ensuring a financially stable utility that protects our environment has been my passion since before I decided to run for the Commission. This is a pivotal time for the future of MPW. Our Board needs to continue its work for our customers and our protecting the groundwater supply,” Crosby stated.