South Carolina House Representative Mike Sottile announced on Monday, March 2 that he will not seek re-election to the S.C. House of Representatives.
Sottile has served constituents from the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant since 2008. His decision not to run for re-election was made with the support of his family. He does not plan to run for elected office again and instead will spend time with his wife, Loraine, their daughter and her family, including a young grandson.
At the completion of his term in 2020, Sottile will have served House District 112 for 12 consecutive years. During his time in the State House, he has pushed for school choice, increased road funding to help alleviate traffic issues, worked to reduce income and business taxes and has been a strong advocate for coastal environmental conservation.
“It has been a privilege to be the voice of my constituents in Columbia,” Sottile said. “I am grateful for the confidence voters in House District 112 have placed in me and I look forward to returning to the Isle of Palms as a private citizen.”
S.C. House District 112 includes both the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. It also covers the majority of Mount Pleasant stretching northward to Wando High School and portions of Highway 41.
Sottile, a veteran of the United States Air Force, was elected to the Isle of Palms City Council in March 1990 and served on council until elected as mayor in November 2000. He served seven years as mayor before being elected to the State House in 2008.
He and his wife Loraine have been married for the past 42 years and have one daughter, Amy.