Stephen Becker has been a Mount Pleasant resident for six years and lives in Dunes West with his wife Sandi and their three children Samantha, Stephen Jr. and Sebastian. If elected, Becker said he’d like to play a significant role in initiatives that should improve the community for its residents.
“I believe our community is growing at a rapid pace and with that we have some regional political structures that are complex and require leadership and cooperation to ensure Mount Pleasant achieves its full potential. I see investments in infrastructure as one of the key initiatives facing our community,” Becker said.
Becker explains he doesn’t have relevant political experience, but feels he has a proven track record of success in business, management and assignments.
Becker claims to know the community well through investments. He is a founding shareholder in Beacon Community Bank and has made friendships, both business and personal, throughout the Mount Pleasant community. Becker also owns a high-line new car dealership.
“I want to serve on town council to ensure that Mount Pleasant is a vibrant, economically-healthy community while continuing to preserve the beauty and charm that first drew my family here,” he added.