Residents of the Town of Awendaw, City of Isle of Palms and Town of McClellanville cast ballots for local officials on Nov. 5
Awendaw
The newly elected Awendaw Town Councilmembers are Robert Causey, Rodney Porcher and Sheila Powell.
Isle of Palms
The newly elected Isle of Palms City Councilmembers are Kevin Popson, Phillip Pounds, Rusty Streetman and Jimmy Ward.
Curtis Helfrich was elected onto the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission.
McClellanville
Rutledge B. Leland III will remain the McClellanville mayor after running unopposed.
The newly elected councilmembers on McClellanville's Town Council are Aaron Baldwin, Christopher Bates, Robert J. Gannon and Jim Scott.