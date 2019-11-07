Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Low 58F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Low 58F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.