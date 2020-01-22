On Wednesday, Jan. 15 following the Mount Pleasant Town Council’s Budget Committee meeting, a series of events unfolded between Mayor Will Haynie and former councilmember Kevin Cunnane.
During the time Cunnane served on council with the mayor, there were many conflicts reported in the media.
After the meeting concluded and individuals began departing the room, it was observed that Haynie and Cunnane approached the exit door at nearly the same time. They both offered for each other to go forth in front of the other. At that time they both refused to step out into the hallway first.
The mayor asked Cunnane, “Are you following me?”
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie and Captain Mark Arnold stepped between the two parties urging calmness.
The mayor turned to walk toward the back of the meeting room, with Cpt. Arnold escorting him toward the rear exit doors. Cunnane did not exit the room. Instead, he walked across the room just in front of the area where council sits during the meeting.
As he walked through the room Cunnane exclaimed loudly, “You can run, but you can’t hide from the truth mayor. And the truth is coming.”
At that time Chief Ritchie escorted the mayor through the secured door in the back of the room.
Cunnane did not leave Town Hall after he left the meeting room. Cunnane stayed in the hallway area speaking with several individuals.
The Moultrie News was the only media present in the room during the verbal exchange, among several members of the public and town employees.
Cunnane addressed the mayor and councilmembers during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. Once the town uploads the audio to their website, this article will be updated with a hyperlink for readers to listen to Cunnane’ s public comments.