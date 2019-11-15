Patriots Point Development Authority (PPDA) today announced the resignation of its Board Chairman Ray Chandler effective Dec. 31, 2019. Vice Chairman Wayne Adams will lead the board until S.C. Governor Henry McMaster appoints Chandler’s successor.
Chandler has served as chairman of the PPDA Board for nearly eight years since being appointed by S.C. Governor Nikki Haley in 2012. The agency manages 460 acres of state-owned land and the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, home to historic Navy vessels USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and the USS Clamagore.
“My goal when accepting the appointment was to help Patriots Point become fiscally sustainable, build a reputation as a stellar destination for patriotism, and to ensure that there is a plan in place to assess and preserve the museum’s warships without the need for tax-payer money,” said Chandler. “The change I notice most is that our staff has direction and appreciates the fact that we run our agency like a business with objectives and measures for success.”
While chairman of the PPDA board, Chandler helped the agency negotiate a 99-year lease to govern the future development of 60 acres of land by S.C. businessman Michael Bennett. The project will provide necessary funding for the restoration of Patriots Point warships for future generations. Chandler and the board also asked Patriots Point staff to develop a business plan that resulted in a record-breaking attendance of more than 320,000 visitors in 2018.
“Under Chairman Chandler’s leadership, Patriots Point has taken some of the greatest strides since its inception more than 40 years ago,” said Vice Chairman Wayne Adams. “With Michael Bennett’s Patriots Annex project moving forward, and several other great new additions to Patriots Point in the works, the Chairman is leaving the board with a very bright future ahead.”
“The thing I am most proud of is our education outreach that has been accomplished in every endeavor,” said Chandler. “Whether our staff is teaching students, advising teachers, or educating our visitors, the quality is something I couldn’t have imagined attainable in such a short period of time. I’m also very proud of the success of the Yorktown Foundation, which has helped fund major education and exhibit components at the museum.”
Chandler is currently the owner and managing partner of the legal firm Chandler & Jennings. In 2009, Governor Mark Sanford awarded him the State of South Carolina’s greatest honor, the Order of the Palmetto.
The PPDA Board, in conjunction with the agency’s executive director, is responsible for the long-term planning and day-to-day management of the agency, including the museum and all of its ancillary services. Three members of the board, including its chairman, are at the discretion of the governor; four appointed members are legislatively mandated, appointed by a combination of the Speaker of the House, Senate Pro Tem and Senate Finance Chairman; one member is appointed by the Adjutant General. The mayor of the Town of Mount Pleasant serves as an ex-officio member.
Patriots Point does not receive any appropriations for operating costs from local, state or federal governments.