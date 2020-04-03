The Ravenel Bridge will lay desolate to foot traffic this weekend with the postponement of the 43rd annual Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The 6.2 mile course designed for road warriors of all ages and sizes will remain empty a little while longer.
More than four decades ago when the race was first born, the inaugural race recorded 766 participants. Last year, 35,000 participants crossed the Ravenel Bridge.
On March 13, nearly three weeks prior to one of the largest 10K events in the nation, CRBR race director Irv Batten announced the postponement of the race until Aug. 1. This marked the first time the race has been rescheduled in its 42-year-old history.
Batten's said his decision to push back one of Charleston's most highly-attended attractions to one of the hottest months of the year in the Lowcountry was not an easy choice. He said it was the most practical way to fit the event in this year.
"People don't realize there was a lot of factors in getting that date," Batten said. "It's not like that was our ideal choice or anything but that's the option we had so we decided to run with it."
The Aug. 1 date had to comply with three different municipalities, including Mount Pleasant, Charleston and North Charleston. Getting Gov. Henry McMaster's approval to shut down the Ravenel on the new date and re-securing the Charleston Area Convention Center for the CRBR Expo were the two biggest initiatives. On a smaller scale, Batten needed to make sure everything from the free bus transportation to assuring the portable restrooms will be in place.
Batten also pointed out he's trying to stay ahead of hurricane season, which typically impacts the state in September and October. He noted a lot of other cities like Orlando, Fla., Knoxville, Tenn. and Huntsville, Ala. have similar races at the beginning of August too.
"The big thing was that we didn't want to cancel the whole thing altogether. We had to find a date that worked with a bunch of different entities," Batten said.
In the next four months, CRBR staff will be taxed with the task of preparing for a different kind of Bridge Run. This year the race is set to start an hour earlier than usual, with a 7 a.m. start time instead of 8 a.m.
Batten expects this time change to help with the heat factor. Batten is planning to have more water readily available along the course of the race. He says hydration plays a crucial component every year, but especially this year with the August temperatures versus springtime temperatures.
"It's going to be a lot smaller event. It's not going to be the size of what it would have been in April," Batten said.
As for the tens of thousands who signed up for the April 4 race, they will not be getting their money back. This will likely hold true even if the event is further postponed or cancelled, according to Batten.
The reasoning behind no refunds or deferrals is due to/because the t-shirts, finisher medals and CRBR swag that has already been pre-ordered and shipped by the CRBR management team. Batten noted on average races spend approximately 80% of registration fees on all of the race day supplies for participants.
However, there are three options that participants can choose from. The first option being to participate in the race. Those who registered for the April race date will automatically be transferred to the Aug. 1 race.
If you received a packet and race bib in the mail, keep the bib for the race. All others who don't have a bib can pick them up at the CRBR Expo on July 30 and July 31. No further action needs to be taken if you plan to participate.
A second option is to run the race virtually. For those who can't make the new date, there will be a Virtual Cooper River Bridge Run.
Virtual participants will have the option to run the 10K race wherever they're at and submit pictures of their location and GPS or app results, according to Batten.
All virtual runners will still receive a shirt, swag and finisher medal. More detailed instructions will be released later this month.
The last option is to transfer your registration. If you can't participate either in person or from afar, then your next choice is to transfer your registration to someone who can participate.
Fees will be waived on all transfers; however, they must be completed by July 1. More detailed instructions will be released later this month.
Batten projected the run may dwindle in size to approximately 15,000 runners and 5,000 virtual runners. However, this projection is merely speculation as there have been no mass cancellations of registrations.
"If things get worse, we're going to have to monitor the situation and be prepared to adjust it if we're not allowed to do it in August," Batten said.
In the event August's Bridge Run is even more of a success than April's turnout, Batten noted this is a one-time thing and in the future said they don't plan to move the race from it's original month.
"It's all dependent on what's going on with the world here. Hopefully everything starts to get better soon and everybody can get back to normal as much as we can," Batten said. "The big thing is for everybody to be safe."
Although thousands of runners and walkers aren't making their way over the Ravenel Bridge this weekend, there is optimism for the 10K to take place later this year. Get those running shoes ready, August is only four months away.