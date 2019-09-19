The Town of Mount Pleasant will host a public input meeting for the Stockdale Street/Park West Boulevard intersection improvement project.
The meeting will be on Thursday, Oct.3, from 5-7 p.m., at the Park West Recreation Activity Building located at 1251 Park West Blvd.
The meeting will have a drop-in format with project displays available for viewing. Citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. A formal presentation will not be given during this time.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project to the public and to solicit input on the project from area residents.
Engineering and environmental personnel from the Town of Mount Pleasant and their consultant will be available to answer questions and discuss the project with interested citizens on an individual basis.
Additional information concerning the project may be obtained by contacting Daniel Williamson at 843-856-3080 or DWilliamson@tompsc.com or by contacting Chris Baker at 803-520-2991 or Chris.Baker@meadhunt.com.