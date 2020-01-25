Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29 through the next several weeks, the Town of Mount Pleasant's contractor will begin reconstructing the Park West Boulevard/Queensgate Way roundabout.
The work is not expected to impact traffic; however, drivers should remain alert and exercise extra caution while driving through the work zone.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions. Questions can be directed to the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.