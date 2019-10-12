Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping approximately 21 people after an apartment fire along Harbor Pointe Drive Saturday afternoon.
Team members provided comfort kits, containing personal hygiene items, and financial assistance for immediate needs to the families impacted. Seven team members were on the scene for several hours Saturday to make sure residents had what they needed in the wake of the large fire.
In addition to immediate needs, Red Cross team members are providing mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need it. The Red Cross will continue to stay in contact with its partners to see if any additional assistance is needed.
