Williamson Drive at the intersection of Bay Tree Circle will be closed starting Monday morning Feb. 17 at 7:00 a.m. for two weeks. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions. This road closure is necessary to make repairs and updates to the stormwater drainage system at the intersection. Residents will have access to their homes at all times during the construction. Detour routes will be clearly marked.
If you have questions, you may contact the Town of Mount Pleasant's Public Services Department at (843)849-2022.