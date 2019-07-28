The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is updating the Long Range Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan (MTP) to address South Carolina's growing transportation needs. SCDOT wants to know what's important to you. So they're launching a statewide transportation survey. SCDOT has created an interactive online survey that is quick and easy to use. Please go to SCDOT.ORG and take a few minutes to join the transportation conversation. You can tell SCDOT about the transportation trends and issues that impact you the most and provide feedback on SCDOT’s priorities, visions, and goals.
Visit SCDOT's website to take their survey and view the video scdot.org/MTP2040Survey.aspx.