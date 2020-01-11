South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will host an Open House at the new I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Community Office located at 5627 Rivers Avenue in Gas Lite Square on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1-4 pm. Community members, property owners and renters within the study area are encouraged to tour the new Community Office, ask questions and voice concerns.
A family-friendly event, food samples from local neighboring businesses have been donated for attendees and children’s activities will be available. Right-of-way specialists will also be on-hand to speak with both property owners and renters about their rights. Spanish translation services will be provided.
On Nov. 11, SCDOT opened the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Community Office. The community liaisons and right-of-way specialists have served nearly 100 community members since then.
Visitors to the office have included property owners within the project study area who were able to meet directly with the project team to learn about potential impacts to their property from the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West project and what relocation benefits they might receive.
The Community Office hours were set based on community feedback and will be evaluated based on demand. Current office hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm; and the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
About the Community Office: Located at 5627 Rivers Avenue (CARTA Route 10), in the heart of the project study area, the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Community Office is your place to meet one-on-one with the project team and connect with resource specialists such as right-of-way relocation experts. Our goal is to answer questions about the project and how it may impact your home, business or daily commute.
About the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor: The 23-mile connection between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, known as the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor (LCC), has been identified by SCDOT as one of the state’s most congested interstate highways — and is among the Department’s top priorities statewide. This corridor has been divided into two distinct projects – I-526 LCC WEST and I-526 LCC EAST. I-526 LCC WEST runs from Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley to Virginia Avenue in North Charleston; I-526 LCC EAST, a planning study, extends from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to US 17 in Mount Pleasant.
For more information about the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor, visit the website at 526LowcountryCorridor.com or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.