One day last November, Jennifer Mayer of Mount Pleasant remembers there being an unpleasant itch near the side of her breast. A few days later, the then 36-year-old was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer.
Mayer is the daughter of Seacoast Church pastor Greg Surratt. When Surratt received the news he and his wife shed many tears in utter shock and disbelief. Then, they focused on the only thing within their control, prayer.
"Honestly, as a father, I felt somewhat helpless because fathers provide and protect and I couldn't protect her from this," Surratt said. "But I could pray for her."
Surratt confessed his first prayer is that God would miraculously heal her. Secondly, that God would give her infinite grace to persevere the challenges that lay ahead.
Mayer, a mother of three, immediately called her OBGYN upon discovering the diagnosis and was referred to a local hospital. Previously, she had received a mammogram and ultrasound where she tested negative during the BRCA1 and BRCA2 tests. However, she was not convinced by these results.
Mayer was aware that breast cancer ran on both sides of her family and she wasn’t going to take any chances without further confirmation.
Once determining her cancer was reactive to hormones and finding out it had spread to a lymphnode, Mayer was forced to weigh her options. She could either go the route of chemotherapy or go straight into surgery to have the entire cancerous mass removed.
Next, she was recommended to go to The Breast Place where she had a partial biopsy by the founder Dr. Jennifer Beatty. After further consulting with several plastic surgeons and hearing their opinions, Mayer elected to undergo chemotherapy.
By the time she completed chemotherapy, Mayer endured a total of 15 rounds over the span of 25 weeks. During this time, Mayer's husband Ben and her father both shaved their heads. They didn't want her to be the only one with a cold head during the winter months.
"It's pretty overwhelming to lose your hair. It kind of becomes part of who you are. I had a lot of hair so that was really a challenging time for me," Mayer said. "Just knowing I wasn't alone, knowing there were others that were willing to join in and be a part of the process was huge. It brought a lot of joy in a time that was really difficult."
Mayer had more than just her husband and father's support. She had a mega church behind her, one that hosts approximately 7,000 parishioners just on weekends.
Churchgoers went further than simply saying prayers, making phone calls or sending letters. They brought Mayer meals, cleaned her house and even detailed her car.
"I really don't know how people walk through this alone," Mayer said. "I didn't have a need that went unmet through my whole journey. I'm so grateful for everyone who jumped in and fought this battle with me."
Being the pastor’s daughter, Mayer admits she really didn’t have a choice but to be vocal about her situation. She credits her father for helping her overcome her shyness and share her daily struggles during one of the most vulnerable times in her life.
In April, Mayer underwent surgery and had her infected breast removed. This was not the end of her surgeries as she was informed it's a safe precaution to remove the other to lessen the chances of cancer returning.
"No one's ever told me I'm in remission. No one's ever said you're cancer-free," Mayer said. "There's no more cancer in my body that we know of but I also realize the fact every day that it could recur at any point, any time, anywhere."
This November, Mayer will go into reconstructive breast surgery at another local hospital where they will take stomach fat and supplement it for the breast tissue she's had fully removed. During this process she'll be under anesthesia for 8-10 hours and in the hospital for five days.
Afterward, she'll be in physical therapy and hormone therapy for an indefinite amount of time. As for now, Mayer says there's no official end date on her calendar of when she's completely kicked breast cancer but she remains optimistic.
"It will be long, painful and tedious but at the end of it I'm hoping for good results and hopefully getting back to whatever normal looks like for me," Mayer said. "I just want to feel comfortable in my own skin and live a normal life."
With every surgery Mayer completes, she knows she’s one step closer to having her battle with breast cancer behind her. Until then, she’ll rely on family, friends and the power of prayer to guide her along this physical, emotional and spiritual journey.