Human trafficking, sexual abuse, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), opioid and substance misuse, mental health and teen suicide are all issues that face families and children in the East Cooper area every day.
On Saturday, March 7 the Town of Mount Pleasant will partner with WakeUp Carolina (WUC) to host the second annual Our Community, Our Children event to discuss several shied-away issues facing today’s youth.
“The thing that I continue to see from last year to this year, is that commitment to the overall vision of bringing awareness, providing education and promoting that hope that things will be better and that we’re here,” said Nanci Steadman Shipman, co-founder and executive director of WUC. The community-based movement was born out of the heartbreaking loss of her son Creighton to a heroin overdose in the summer of 2016.
Shipman said WUC is fortunate to partner with the Town of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Police Department to provide resources to help the community. Last year, she was surprised by the number of attendees that came out.
Following the inaugural event last spring, Shipman said the organizers agreed they would continue the event and wanted to stay true to the mission and topics they included. Shipman said she is so proud to see how the town has come together to empower citizens to speak about these topics.
Shipman explained the topics for such an event must come from the community; including the young adults and community members expressing what their concerns are. So, the organizers of the event began speaking to community partners, young adults, church groups and many sectors throughout the area to see what topics they’d hope to learn more about.
Most of the topics are similar to last year’s discussions. The organizers added ICAC so parents in the community could be informed and educated on this topic.
“For people coming to this event, we wanted to ensure that there would be immediate resources that they could reach out to, after this, whether they’ve been impacted or want more information,” Shipman said.
Field experts will provide critical information on these topics at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park’s Cooper River Room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be moderated by local news anchor Dean Stephens, who also hosted the Moultrie News Prep Sports Awards in 2019.
The welcome and opening remarks by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Carl Ritchie and Shipman will begin at 9 a.m.
The morning session from 9:30-11:30 a.m. will have five expert panelists to address human trafficking, sexual abuse and ICAC. The panelists include: Special Agent Jackie Hamelryck, FBI; Lt. Chip Googe, MPPD; Det. Kenneth Clark, MPPD; Kat Wehunt, The Formation Project and Rachael Garrett, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.
Following the morning session, there will be a break from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. where the panelists and vendors will be available for discussion and assistance on the lawn behind the Cooper River Room. Members of the community interested in these topics are encouraged to attend and ask questions. Vendors include local nonprofits, treatment providers, therapists, medical providers and more. Shipman said there are 16 vendor tables that will be set up, but they’ve opened the event up to other members of the community that want to come and be a part of the conversation on Saturday. She explained when a community listens and connects people with accessible resources, they are providing a significant tool.
The afternoon session is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. This session will feature six expert panelists to discuss opioid and substance misuse, mental health and teen suicide. The panelists include: Sgt. Tony Winstead, MPPD; Caitlin Kratz, Treatment Center of Charleston; Hope Aldred, Willing Way; Isaac Waters, Living in Recovery, Lindsey Barr, therapist and Lindsey Schwenk, MPPD.
Shipman explained that all of the panelists are stakeholders in the community for the topics of the event. Some of the panelists are involved as law enforcement related to the topics, while others are survivors or in recovery from the topics. Last year, the event had large panels. Shipman said this year they will be smaller and more intimate so there is a longer time for the panelists to speak.
“The more educated we are, the more avenues we know to get more information or help; the more empowered we are to have those conversations not only with our children, but in classrooms, in a grocery store line. Because, unfortunately, things happen in every community, every zip code,” Shipman said.
She encourages parents and members of the community that are hesitant to meet their concerns head on and attend the panel discussions. Shipman said from her experiences, it’s better to be equipped with all of this information rathern than having something happen and wish you’d gone to learn about the topics. She said that fear only grows larger if there is a lack of education or awareness.
“This is a community forum and social gathering that will foster a healthy and non-threatening discussion about some of the worst issues any community can deal with. The only way to address these problems is together,” Haynie said.
The event will be followed with live music and barbeque courtesy of Melvin’s Barbeque and Awendaw Green from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
“We’re all celebrating through fellowship, to conversation through food and music; which to me, is kind of like the heart of our community,” Shipman added.
The entire Our Community, Our Children event is free and open to the public, with free parking. For more information, visit wakeupcarolina.org or email Shipman at nancishipman@wakeupcarolina.org.