The 2019 Senior Resource Summit – What Seniors, Families & Caregivers Need to Know event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Mount Pleasant Thomasena Stokes-Marshall Senior Center at 840 Von Kolnitz Rd. The purpose of the Senior Resource Summit is to bring awareness and provide information to our growing senior citizen population, their family members and caregivers.
Whether you are planning for your future, dealing with the many challenges of getting older, helping a senior family member or someone else, come join us for a wealth of information and resources to help empower you and your family. The Senior Resource Summit is designed to help address the growing needs of our aging senior population.
Two panels of experts will be available to discuss and share information designed to educate and enable seniors and their family members to better understand the scope of services, for our aging population, provided by area agencies and organizations.
The first panel will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m. and will consist of expert panelists to answer questions related to aging in the Greater Charleston area. The second panel will be at 12:45 p.m. and will focus on different ways the Town of Mount Pleasant works to assist the aging population. Each panel will be approximately one hour and will include a question and answer segment.
More than 40 service providers will be available throughout the day to provide information and educational exhibits. They will cover topics ranging from Medicare, affordable housing, retirement communities, non-medical homecare, home health, hospice, transportation, legal, financial services, senior employment, home repairs/transitions, VA resources and much more.
From 10 a.m. until noon East Cooper Medical Center will provide a wide array of health screenings such as: heart rate, blood pressure, Total Cholesterol & Blood Glucose – (fasting required), Physical Therapy to include NEURO Rehab education, Balance Station, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Cognitive Screening Exercise.
From 12:30 until 2 p.m. East Cooper Medical Center will be conducting Friends & Family CPR training (no certificate).
The presenting sponsor of the event is East Cooper Medical Center. Major sponsors for the 2019 Senior Resource Summit are Trident Area Agency on Aging, Partners in PrimaryCare and The Palms of Mt. Pleasant.
Other sponsors include: All About Seniors Resource Directory, Town of Mount Pleasant, Thomasena Stokes-Marshall Senior Center Association, McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, South Carolina Department on Aging, Franklin & Associates, Respite Care Charleston, Next Day Access, Dream Home Services, Agape Hospice, Caring Transitions of Charleston and Charleston County Probate Courts.
For additional information visit facebook.com/seniorresourcesummit, contact Laura Rayl at (843) 408-6000 or Thomasena Stokes-Marshall at (843)856-9732.