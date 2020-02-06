The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is advising motorists to use caution and travel only when necessary in areas of South Carolina impacted by severe storms.
Important safety information includes:
- Obey all signs and never drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
- Watch out for highway workers – “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”
- A foot of water can make a car float.
- Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including trucks and SUVs.
- Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.
- Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. The road bed may have washed away under the water.
For information on road conditions, call the SCDOT Call Center at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).
Note: the SCDOT Call Center is extending its hours and will remain open until 9 p.m., Feb. 6, 2020.