Nets dropped 3 miles offshore at 8 a.m. on the dot Wednesday. South Carolina's provisional shrimp season is right on cue, but this year's catch may yield the most unpredictable commercial turnout with the uncertainty of COVID-19.
The provisional season allows shrimpers to begin harvesting some larger white shrimp from outer waters, while still protecting most of the spawning population closer to shore.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources' (SCDNR) officials set the opening date for shrimp season each year based on the conditions of the shrimp. One of the things they’re looking for is evidence that a majority of female white shrimp have already spawned at least once.
Opening the season prematurely could pose a devastating blow to the shrimp population if females are caught before successfully spawning. This directly correlates with the size of the fall white shrimp crop, which are the offspring of the spring white shrimp.
In the spring, shrimpers typically capitalize on the influx of roe white shrimp, that generally fetch higher prices and generate the most value for effort.
In the spring of 2018, commercial shrimping operations were suspended until late June due to the cold snap of Winter Storm Grayson that January. This forced many local shrimpers to seek warmer waters in places like Georgia and Florida.
Despite last year's spring not being delayed by cold weather, the season got off to a shaky start with the Charleston Maritime Center’s ice machine breaking in November 2018. After a decent summer of brown shrimp, Hurricane Dorian struck Charleston in early September 2019, spoiling the fall crop.
Some shrimpers blamed 2019's disappointing turnout on the abnormally warm water temperatures. Some said the decline had to do with the rise of black gill disease or the dredging in Charleston Harbor. Whatever the cause be for last year's misfortune, shrimpers fear the fate of this season will be impacted by the coronavirus.
Shrimp sales may be skewed depending on the seafood market and demands of the food and beverage industry, which is currently operating with pick-up and delivery options only due to the coronavirus. Shrimpers may be forced to adjust their going rates and preservation methods to comply with the supply and demand.
Shem Creek shrimpers address their plans, goals and fears going into 2020's season.
Wayne Magwood, captain of the Winds of Fortune, has been captaining trawlers on local waters for the past 50 years. The best catch Magwood and his crew ever had to haul in was on opening day in 1996. They caught 10,000 pounds of shrimp in 13 hours. Then sold it for $3 per pound and made $30,000.
"Every year's different. Every season's different," Magwood said. "Sometimes I go out there and get nothing. And other times you load the boat."
Although he's one of the most seasoned shrimpers on Shem Creek, who's been trawling since he was 12, even he hasn't had an obstacle in his path like the coronavirus. Magwood said his biggest concern right now is who he'll sell the shrimp to if restaurants remain in their current state of operation. His backup sales plan is to list his catches online and by word of mouth with local patrons.
Magwood's first mate and second in command is Blayde Webb. He's a fourth-generation shrimper and has been a deckhand on the Winds of Fortune for two years.
"It's more like an adventure than a job to me. Every day is not going to be the same," Webb said.
If push comes to shove, Magwood said the shrimp can be naturally preserved for up to 10 days on ice with their heads off. Anything longer than this isn't recommended unless using preservatives.
One of the only shrimp freezing locations on Shem Creek is Tarvin Seafood Inc. On average, owner Cindy Tarvin and staff process 300-500 pounds of shrimp per day.
A majority of her inventory is shrimp she's freezing for the future. When Dorian hit, Tarvin was incapacitated for a week due to her ice machines and freezer breaking down.
"It seems like there's always something, doesn't it?" Tarvin questioned.
When you freeze shrimp in water you can keep them for about six months. Without water they have a much shorter shelf life.
The day after the shrimp arrive, Tarvin will sell it with the heads on and then after that the heads come off. Headless shrimp will be sold for two days, three tops and then frozen.
A lot of restaurants that Tarvin sells to prefer to buy shrimp frozen because they like to manage their own inventory. As of late, Tarvin's company has been been delivering orders to regular customers.
Magwood's nephew, Rocky Magwood captain's the Eleanor Paige. This is a new vessel that didn't get to make it out on the first day of the provisional season due to maintenance.
Rocky's goal is to catch 300-400 pounds a day, which is usually a sign of a promising opening season. He said there's not a problem selling locally and expects there will still be people in line for fresh shrimp versus having to preserve the shrimp to sell later.
"We're just going to have to reach out to everybody we know. We have a great community, everybody loves our fresh shrimp. We don't have a problem selling locally,"he said.
Rocky's plan is to catch only what can be sold. If the catch is more than they can sell, they'll have to stay on land longer than being out at sea.
Another longtime shrimper who's not overly worried about the coronavirus' potential impact on his personal business is Tommy Edwards, captain of the Playboy.
Edwards is aiming to catch at least $1,500 a day or 300-400 pounds a day to show a profit during the season.
"For the last 25 years I've been selling off my boat, so I don't rely on processors or docks to sell my shrimp like 90% of the people do. I've never had the privilege of unloading at a dock," Edwards said.
Edwards, like Magwood, is all too familiar with the ups and downs of the business. One of his best opening days he collected 7,000 pounds of shrimp. Others, he's brought back less than 100 pounds.
One facet of his shrimping career that's been reliable is his clientele. He admits it's taken him a long time to get all of these people on board. Some years he has more customers than shrimp.
"If we don't have the local people coming down and buying off the boats and we do catch a bunch of shrimp, we're going to get into a predicament. We're either going to have to find somewhere to freeze them or we're going to have to lower the price down so much that people can't help but come buy them," Edwards said.
Although the season just started, the shrimp fleet has great hope for a bountiful season and steady sales despite the COVID-19 pandemic.