The public’s sole source of fuel on Sullivan's Island has been closed due to construction for the past few months. Residents have been left without an alternative but to leave the island in order to fill up their gas tanks.
The gas station on Middle Street was formerly a Kangaroo Express convenience store and BP gas station. It's now well past demolition and in the reconstruction phase to become a Refuel gas station that will sell regular, mid-grade and premium Exxon fuel; plus pure gas without ethanol and diesel.
Following the gas station's recent sale and acquisition earlier this year, it’s now owned by resident Mark Jordan, the president and CEO of Refuel Operating Company. Refuel is a local gas station chain with more than 30 locations throughout the Lowcountry and the state.
This week, Refuel closed on three parcels of land for new builds in the Lowcountry and later this month will close on a chain of 48 stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, according to Jordan.
At the Sullivan's Island location, significant structural changes slated include removing the two pumps on the Middle Street side and adding a canopy to overhang the pumps closest to Jasper Street, according to The Middleton Group, the Charleston-based architecture firm overseeing the redesign. These changes were approved back in December by the town's Design Review Board.
Since then, the new gas tanks have been delivered.Jordan confirmed on Tuesday, April 7 that work on the canopy will start next week. After that, he hopes to begin renovating the building.
Right now, Jordan noted a lot of changes are being made to the roof structure so all of the columns that were on the sales floor of the gas station can be eliminated.
"As a resident, I am very excited to get this store open again as soon as possible," Jordan said.
As for the time frame of operations and completion, Jordan says production hasn't slowed down despite the large-scale economic impacts across all businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hope coronavirus doesn’t impact construction, but at this time I hope to be able to reopen on Sullivan’s mid-summer," Jordan said.
Jordan's original plan to have the renovations completed by May have slightly shifted, but he looks forward to the station serving the island again within a few months.