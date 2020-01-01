There is only one gas station on Sullivan’s Island that services its nearly 2,000 residents and carloads of beachgoers. The store is now in the process of being sold with plans to be rebranded and revamped.
For more than two decades there has been a refueling source located at 2220 Middle Street. Now, the current Kangaroo Express convenience store and BP gas station is slated to switch hands and become a Refuel gas station that sells Exxon fuel.
The gas station is currently owned by Sullivan’s Island resident and former councilmember Jerry Kaynard who acquired the property in 1997. The buyer is Sullivan’s Island resident Mark Jordan, president and CEO of Refuel Operating Company. Refuel is a local gas station chain with more than 30 locations throughout the Lowcountry and the state.
On Dec. 18, Sullivan’s Island Design Review Board (DRB) passed the final approval of the proposed demolition and redesign of the gas station. Significant structural changes include removing the two pumps on the Middle Street side and adding a canopy to overhang the pumps closest to Jasper Street, according to The Middleton Group’s rendering.
The DRB’s preliminary recommendations at their Nov. 20 meeting were to remove the curb cut closest to Middle Street or close access to the property. Lower the gas canopy and redesigning to relate to “island vernacular.” The recommendations also suggested providing lighting that does not spill onto adjacent residential properties and include more detail on building materials and colors, according to Joe Henderson, town director of Planning and Zoning.
One citizen concern was the potential intrusiveness of the LED light fixtures and the hours of operation. Conversely, another citizen was in favor of the illumination at night for security purposes and to deter loitering.
Henderson noted that Refuel would not be bound to any operating time restraints except for the sale of alcohol.
Jordan said that he’s not opposed to dimming or turning the lights off after a certain hour. He explained the reason the lights would normally stay on all night is because the pumps will stay on 24/7. He clarified that the convenience store will not be a 24-hour location.
The other concern that citizens expressed was the inconvenient period when the gas station is sold and closed for renovations. Jordan projects this period of inactivity to only last for two months.
Jordan expects to acquire the lease in March and is aiming to have the renovations complete by May and open to the public soon thereafter. Those plans will be submitted to DRB later this month.