Sullivan’s Island is one step closer to passing its smoking ordinance. The ban would prohibit smoking on the beach, access paths, public parks and town facilities.
On Tuesday night, Dec. 17, town council unanimously passed the second reading of its ordinance with no discussion.
Sullivan's Island is currently on track to enforce a smoke-free zone similar to Isle of Palms, who passed its final reading of a smoking ban on Dec. 10. However, the two municipalities' smoking bans are now on different timelines despite previous interest in a joint public outreach program.
After the passing of second reading, the rules of order were not suspended to allow for a final reading. This would have made it possible for council to enact the ban by Jan. 1, 2020.
Isle of Palms' smoking ordinance will go into effect the beginning of the new year. Sullivan's Island, granting its ordinance passes final reading in January, smoking ban would go into effect in early 2020.
In regards to the timing, Sullivan's Island councilmember and Public Facilities chair Greg Hammond said Mayor Pat O'Neil expressed disfavor to altering or disrupting the traditional three meeting process.
Hammond is optimistic Sullivan's Island will have plenty of time to coordinate an education campaign prior to next beach season.
Sullivan's Island will take a final vote on its smoking ordinance Jan. 21, 2020. The date of effectiveness, if passed, has not been announced at this time.