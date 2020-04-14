Soft-shell crab season is 'the start of all the good stuff'

One local delicacy seafood is quite popular in the Lowcountry this time of year. Soft-shell crabs, or female blue crabs, are being caught, sold and cooked in homes and restaurants along the state’s coast.
Callinectes sapidus or “beautiful swimmers” are more commonly referred to as Atlantic blue crabs. Although they can be caught all year long, the peak molting, or shedding process, of a female crab’s exoskeleton to create the soft-shell normally occurs during the springtime in South Carolina saltwater.
“The timing is dictated by the crabs, and when they molt is really dictated by water temperatures. So in our waters, molting can occur year round, but the peak of molting for these females is really in the April-May timeframe,” said Mel Bell, Director of the Office of Fisheries Management for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).
He explained that a long time ago, someone realized that if you cooked a female crab during its molting process, you could eat the whole crab. The female soft-shell crabs normally cost a little more than a typical blue crab, and are a little smaller.
The female crabs are caught at their final molt before they reach the full size of maturity. SCDNR regulates normal blue crabs from point to point at 5 inches. In the soft-shell fishery, Bell said they can retain less than legal size blue crabs anywhere between 3.5 to 4 inches.
Blue crabs typically live in tidal creeks, rivers and the harbor. Bell said they move seasonally based on water temperatures. He said most fishermen will start crabbing in streams and will move down into the harbor if the water gets cold. He added that if water temperatures are too cold, the crabs will move off shore to live in a water temperature they prefer. Bell also said that during the winter, crabbers can find blue crabs in near-shore waters along the coast.
The soft-shell fishery is a special component of SCDNR’s overall blue crab fishery. Crabs are harvested using a peeler pot, or peeler.
“They don’t have to have escape rings and all that a regular crab trap does. They have to have a license indicating that they can use that kind of gear. And the bait that they use in a peeler pot is actually a large male crab,” Bell said.
The male crab serves as the bait announcing his presence in the trap, luring the female crabs into the peeler trap. Normal crabbers may check their pots several times a week, but Bell explains that crabbers sometimes check peeler traps two or three times a day.
Crabbers then take their catch to peeler dealers where the female crabs are placed into trays with water as their molting process is monitored. At the exact time the females molt, they can market and sell the soft-shell crab.
Bell explained this is a labor-intensive fishery and that employees will stay up all night at these markets observing the molting process so they can get the crabs at the perfect time. Each year SCDNR typically issues 25-30 peeler dealer licenses across the state’s coast, and they may issue close to 250 crabber permits to work with the dealers.
“In order to do that you’ve got to have a connection with a dealer. The peeler dealer will request permits that he gives out to licensed crabbers. So each peeler dealer will have several crabbers that are working with him. They have a permit that allow them to identify themselves as in the peeler fishery. That way law enforcement knows, okay, these guys are authorized to use, this modified gear and they’re working with this dealer. That that keeps that just kind of keeps everything legal,” Bell said.
A local commercial crabber, David Richardson shares that this year is unlike most years due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing many of the restaurants that generally serve soft-shell crabs in the spring.
“We did it on like a super small scale this year just because we were worried they’d be real hard to sell and you wouldn’t get the money that you normally get for them,” Richardson said.
He said not many people know how to properly cook soft-shell crabs at home and the value of the crab has dropped tremendously this season.
In 2019, Richardson started the season making $1.50 per soft-shell crab. The price at the end of last season was $1.20 per crab. Richardson caught his first soft-shells on March 23 this spring and was only paid 80 cents per crab. The second day of the season, the value dropped to 50 cents per crab. Richardson said he heard buyers in Beaufort are offering 45 cents per crab.
“It was it was hard to get excited about this year,” Richardson explained.
His dad, Mark Richardson, and uncle, James Richardson, co-own Marvin’s Seafood, which normally operates on the Wando Dock in Shem Creek. He explains that Marvin’s buys about 95% of what it catches and sells the other crabs to people it has sold to since he started.
Due to a slight power issue on the Wando Dock, their small-scale operations on Shem Creek were different this year. Richardson explained he is looking forward to operating normally at the dock next year.
He said that he really enjoys just about every part of soft-shell crab season and looks forward to it every single year. Everything from taking the biggest male crab they can catch, to luring in the female crabs, to selling them.
Richardson explained crabbers observe a line that appears on female’s back fin that turns white, then pink and finally to a dark red color right before shedding its exoskeleton. He said this is when they load the crabs from the peeler pots into baskets and bring to the docks to pour into flat tables that are monitored 24/7. He explained Marvin’s Seafood has one person working the day shift and two at night since most of the shedding takes place at night.
Last season, Marvin’s Seafood had 16 flat tables at Wando Dock. Each would hold about 300 crabs and Richardson said they would add about 1,500 crabs each day and then sell the leftover blue crabs to other dealers to monitor the shedding process.
Richardson said after a crab sheds, they try to have it boxed up by the following morning to sell to restaurants directly or to the wholesaler. The crabs can be kept alive four to five days, if kept at the right temperature.
The molting process is 100% natural. The shell busts open at the back and the crab scoots out of the shell. Richardson said the process takes about four hours but about 75% of the process happens within the last 10 minutes.
“It’s really cool to watch them. They leave everything in there. They leave the old outer shell and they leave all their inside organs. All that stuff is all brand new when they come out,” he said.
“You can actually eat the whole thing. It’s like eating a potato chip or something to me. The legs and the corners of the shell will be kind of crunchy. If you’ve ever opened a can of crab meat and dipped your finger in there and had like a big hunk of blue crab meat; when you bite into the actual meat part of the crab, it’s just pure white meat in there,” Richardson said. “It’s kind of hard to describe but it’s the best.”
Richardson anticipates his soft-shell crabbing season to wrap up soon, depending on the weather.
“You’ll catch them really good one or two days, and then it’ll slow down almost back to nothing and you’ll think that they’re all done. Then you go back to work to pick the traps up and you’ll have a lot of them again,” he said.
He explained that on the water he carries a crabbing ticket from Marvin’s Seafood to show SCDNR that he is legally crabbing for a fish market.
Bell explained that, prior to 2013 South Carolina’s crabbing season was impacted by a long drought period that changed the salinity of water and rainfall. He said that crabbing throughout the state has been generally better since the drought ended.
“It’s an important commercial fishery for us and obviously it’s a popular recreational species as well. Things have been a little better in general since the drought broke,” Bell said.
Although the coronavirus has affected this year’s season, Richardson still enjoys what he does for a living and looks forward to better seasons in the future.
“My favorite things are that I love to eat them and we get paid really well for them. But when I put peelers out, I’m in a hoodie and pants and by the end of it; I’m wearing shorts every day. It kind of starts the summer for me. It’s the start of all the good stuff that’s about to come,” Richardson said.