The Charleston Defense Contractors Association (CDCA)—a non-profit advocacy group focused on the growth of defense and technology-related industries in Charleston and Lowcountry Region—today announced the opening of registration for the 13th Annual Defense Summit held Dec. 11-12 at the Charleston Convention Center. With more than 1,200 anticipated attendees, the “Accelerate to Dominate” theme will focus discussions about technologies that increase the speed of warfighting innovation.
“Each year we see our numbers increase and we take on more pressing and difficult topics. This year is lining up to be our best event yet. We will be pursuing new topics, such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework, workforce development and digital transformation in defense,” shared Heather Walker, CDCA President. “We work to bring together top influencers in the space and remove the awkwardness of introductions with real tangible connections like a ‘speed networking’ type of event. Last year we also unveiled an innovation spotlight award to ensure recognition is paid to those leading the charge in reshaping the landscape of defense.”
Along with registration opening, CDCA members and Defense Summit Sponsors are encouraged to submit an abstract to participate in the 2nd annual Innovation Spotlight. The competition is an opportunity for companies to pitch their innovative product during a fast-paced “TED Talk” style presentation during the conference. “Best in Show” will be chosen by audience vote with the winner announced at the Defense Summit.
For more information about the Defense Summit or to submit an abstract for the Innovation Spotlight email summit@charlestondca.org or visit charlestondca.org/summit.