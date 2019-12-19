To help holiday travelers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, through 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.