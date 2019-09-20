Sullivan's Island may pursue private funding to help upkeep the trimming and pruning in their Accreted Land Transition Zone. This money would come in the form of citizens' donations.
On Tuesday, council addressed Public Facilities Committee's community approach as a means to solve the town's financial woes regarding required maintenance. All contributions would go directly toward specific and general maintenance on town property, in accordance with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The transition zone pertains to the 100-foot area between residents’ oceanfront property and the town-owned land that has accreted onto the island. Work has already begun at Station 16, but the town can only afford to go just past Station 18, according to mayor Pat O'Neil.
Under the town's current transition zone plan, which doesn't include cuts to the Maritime Forest after last October's lopsided failed vote, the first band (0-40 feet) applies to all understory, shrubs, cedars, pines, myrtles, invasive species and trees smaller than 6 inches in diameter will be removed. In the second band (40-100 feet) applies to all understory, shrubs, myrtles and trees smaller than 3 inches in diameter or 12 feet in height will be removed.
"Our town has a limited budget and we need to continue to find new sources of dollars to fund the ever expanding need for expenditure in this town," said councilmember Greg Hammond, Public Facilities Committee chair.
Every 90 cents of $1 donated will go toward specified two-block section of transition zone. The remaining 10 cents will go toward a separate fund for general transition zone work.
If the town doesn't perform work in the specified area within one year from the donation, the 90 cents will be returned to the donor. However, the town will keep the other 10 cents in its general fund for future transition zone work.
"We're doing nothing new here other than finding a way to privately fund a chunk of the work," Hammond continued. "By offering this private funding we'd allow the work to begin more quickly in many cases as we don't have to wait for annual budget cycles and compete for dollars with other town expenses."
The town will only perform transition zone work in two-block increments, avoiding individual requests resulting in patchwork. The town expressed this would prevent their "fear" of patchwork and potential loss of control to individual citizens wishing to monopolize their landscaping.
O'Neil pointed out there is a little bit of "wiggle room" with the two-block increments of transition zone work. This extra space comes from Sullivan's Island Elementary, which doesn't fall in the scope of the transition zone.
"I've objected over the years of having private funding of this, thinking we were talking about one property owner funding for the cutting right in front of their house," O'Neil added. "But this avoids the patchwork issue and makes certain that the town is on firm control of the ordinance being done because we'll hire whoever does it."
O'Neil admitted he thinks it's a good idea. He noted how the island has fought for many years to come up with a transition zone and now they have a plan.
"The accreted land is a hot-button topic, I understand, but this is simply a policy to accept private money to perform already agreed upon work," Hammond added.
Council unanimously passed the first reading of the motion to adopt a donation policy for the maintenance of the island's transition zone.