Paid parking in the public right-of-way is becoming a popular discussion on East Cooper’s barrier islands. Earlier this month the discussion began with Isle of Palms and now the conversation has crept over to Sullivan’s Island.
Unlike Isle of Palms’ parking plan for its beach zones, Sullivan’s Island would have a third-party vendor oversee new parking operations. The plan’s setup would be comparable to Isle of Palms’ Commercial District.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Sullivan’s Island Town Council addressed an island-wide parking program proposal. The discussion was geared toward the island’s parking potential and outlined options available for future consideration.
The following statistics are in accordance to the town’s most up-to-date parking study:
- 2,714 parallel spaces
- 109 perpendicular spaces
- 25 handicap (ADA) spaces
- 40-50 golf cart spaces
- 1,760 spaces south of Middle Street
“As we know, some of these spaces aren’t in the greatest of shape between construction, rain and other things. Some are accessible and some aren’t,” councilmember Tim Reese said.
The parking plan would be a one-year pilot program in partnership with Atlanta-based company, Lanier Parking Solutions. There are no requests for proposal or a bidding process required since the plan is a pilot program.
Lanier’s services are currently being utilized by Folly Beach. The company would provide Sullivan’s Island their own staff and have a fleet to police the parking plan.
Similar to Isle of Palms’ current parking plan, residents would receive decals free-of-charge and be given decals for the number of vehicles registered to their address. Also, residents would receive a booklet with a select number of passes to accommodate guests.
Residents would also be permitted to park their registered golf carts freely in all spaces island-wide. Parking fees under the new plan would only apply to non-residents.
“The idea is to work with our residents so this is not a burden to us, but it’s also an opportunity for us to offset some of our expenses as we move forward as an island,” Reese said.
As for methods of payment, parking could be paid by both a paperless app or at a kiosk. The town noted that there would only be four to five kiosks strategically stationed around the island. Existing signage on the island will be updated if the parking plan moves forward.
Lanier recommends a started pay structure of $2 per hour, with a $10 maximum. Parking can be paid through the app instead of at a kiosk.
Financial aspects of Lanier’s proforma are undergoing contractual negotiations that are subject to change if the plan moves forward.
Lanier uses license plate recognition to monitor vehicles’ parking status instead of having to patrol a meter’s amount of time left. Parking violations would be handled by Lanier, not the Sullivan’s Island Police Department (SIPD).
Although SIPD would be relieved from this administrative duty, Chief Chris Griffin said he contacted Folly Beach Police Department Chief Andrew Gilreath who only had positive things to say about their partnership with Lanier.
The town has engaged the engineering services company Stantec and is in the process of assessing areas of right-of-way that need improvement. This was a necessary step in preparation for a South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) encroachment permit.
Upon obtaining a permit from SCDOT, the town would then engage a contractor to repair right-of-way areas to meet SCDOT specifications. This cost to the town has not been calculated at this time, according to Reese.
If voted and passed by council, the town would sign a contract with Lanier and rollout an education program to the public. Both parties are hoping to reach an agreement within the next two months.
The town is aiming to have a paid parking plan in effect no later than May 1. However, there will be a grace period before citations are issued for infractions, which currently cost $50.
A specified start date has not been discussed at this time.
Representatives from Lanier have been invited to council’s workshop meeting in March to discuss further financial logistics and review potential revenue models.