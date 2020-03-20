At Sullivan’s Island's second Emergency Council Meeting on March 20, town council voted 4-1 to restrict beach access to residents and non-residents, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting March 21. This ordinance is effective through May 21, unless otherwise rescinded.
This decision was modified from Friday morning's earlier vote to keep the beach open to the public with restrictions to parties of 10 persons or less.
Council's reasoning behind restricting beach access, instead of restricting island access like Isle of Palms decided on March 20, is so that traffic checkpoints won't have to be set-up at the entrance points of the island. Instead, the town will only be monitoring the beach and access paths between the restricted hours.
In addition, the town has suspended all Hospitality Tax collections for the next 90 days.
