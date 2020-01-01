At the beginning of December, most South Carolina taxpayers may have received a $50 tax rebate check in the mail from the S.C. Department of Revenue. This kickback was courtesy of a S.C. Education Lottery Mega Millions jackpot.
In March, the S.C. Education Lottery Commission announced the anonymous winner of the $1.5 billion jackpot at a convenience store in Simpsonville. The winner opted for approximately $878 million cash in lieu of annuity payments.
In turn, the state collected $61 million in income taxes and lawmakers added $6 million more to bring the rebate to $50. The state then spent an estimated $700,000 to mail the hundreds of thousands of checks, according to reports by the Post and Courier.
About six out of every 10 taxpayers received a rebate and couples who file jointly only received one check, meaning more than 1.2 million taxpayers statewide are now $50 richer. However, not all recipients pocketed their money. Some elected to donate their share toward the lottery’s initial intent − education.
When Mount Pleasant couple Jim and Paula Custer discovered they were beneficiaries of the windfall, they began pondering what good they might do for education in the Lowcountry. After doing some research, the Custers decided to donate toward a non-profit teaching organization that benefits educators across Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties called the Teachers’ Supply Closet (TSC).
“We kept our eyes and ears open for a few weeks trying to find a good place that was reputable and seemed like it would serve a lot of teachers, especially in lower-income areas,” Jim said.
Since opening its doors in 2008, TSC has helped provide free school supplies to teachers in the tri-county area who work at schools where 77% of the students are on free or reduced meals program.
To date, TSC has served nearly 8,500 teachers and 201,000 students. During this time, approximately $6 million worth of supplies have been donated along with about 3,500 volunteer hours, according to the nonprofit’s website .
“My hope and intention is trying to get some money for those schools that don’t have the resources a lot of the other schools have,” Jim added.
After the Custers made their donation to TSC, they decided to take their good samaritan efforts a step further. They challenged their neighbors via a social media platform.
As the concept of donating these $50 tax rebate checks circulated online throughout various East Cooper communities, residents on the social media platform began soliciting teachers in need. It sparked a thread of community compassion.
One Mount Pleasant resident, Leigh Theres, said her post went viral when she began seeking out local teachers to show proof in exchange for a donation. The feedback was positive and led her to finding a teacher seeking assistance.
“I found it kind of non-impactful to receive $50 when all that money cumulatively could have helped a lot of people in the education system,” Theres said.
Theres made a connection with a teacher at Daniel Jenkins Academy in North Charleston, Brooke Baily. Baily told Theres she planned on using the money to purchase winter coats for her students in need.
“I just believe in giving back any way I can,” Theres said. “My daughter was considering going into teaching and chose not to because she doesn’t think she can make a living. That’s a shame because our educators clearly are our future.”
To these taxpayers, it didn’t matter how vast the donation, it was all about the principle of paying it forward to those who needed it more. It was perfect timing for a generous gesture during the holidays and start of a new year.