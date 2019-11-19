Bundle up and head out to Gold Bug Island for a fun evening at the 56th annual Turkey Shoot before Thanksgiving.
Each November, East Cooper Outboard Motor Club (ECOMC) hosts this charitable community event, with 100% of the sponsor contributions and net proceeds supporting Lowcountry nonprofits. Since this tradition began, the club has raised and donated $385,000 to local charities. This year the club’s fundraising goal is to exceed $50,000. Chris Momeier, chairman of the East Cooper Outboard Beneficent Group, said the club is hoping to exceed this goal.
The turkey shoot consists of a shooting range where 10 shooters will be allowed to shoot per round. Each shooter gets one shot and the closest pellet to the target is the winner. Winners receive a $20 giftcard to Harris Teeter. The shoot is open to the public and costs $5 per round.
“If you can, come watch the people that come down there, some of them for their first time. Women, men, children, elderly and handicapped people come. Just to see the faces of the people down there after they shoot and the camaraderie is just fantastic,” Momeier said.
The shoots are held each Wednesday through Saturday evening. During Thanksgiving week, the shoots will also be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 25-27. The shoot begins around 6:30 p.m. and rounds will be repeated until about 10 p.m. or later depending on the amount of participants.
Momeier said the event wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the club members, volunteers, the event sponsors and the community that comes out to the event. He estimates the ECOMC members volunteer anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 hours altogether for this event each year from the time they begin planning until it’s finished. He said they end it the day before Thanksgiving for the winners of the shoot to purchase turkeys with the gift cards in time for the holiday.
“We try to make this a family-fun event and safety is our top priority,” Momeier said.
The ECOMC provides .410 and 12-gauge shotguns, safety glasses and earmuffs. For those who do bring their own shotguns, please note that the gun must be “cracked” for proof that it’s not loaded with a barrel length of 36-inches or less. Also, participants are prohibited from bringing their own ammunition. They are only allowed to use the club’s supply.
Ladies rounds, 50/50 rounds and kids only rounds are also part of the fun. There is also a large fire pit to keep attendees warm.
“We’ve always got a really good fire pit out there. We keep a lot of wood there to keep the fire going and a lot of good stories get told around the fire,” Momeier added.
Commemorative t-shirts will be on sale for $10 each or three for $25, while supplies last. The ECMOC will also be selling raffle tickets for $2 each or three for $5. Raffle items include a pair of diamond earrings from Polly’s Fine Jewelry and a Smithey Ironware Skillet.
Refreshments, including soft drinks, hot dogs, boiled peanuts, candy, etc. are available and for sale by the ECOMC Ladies auxiliary.
The club recently donated $47,8000 total to the following 15 charities for the 2018-19 fiscal year:
- College of Charleston – Two scholarships in marine Biology or Wildlife Management.
- Charleston Southern University – Two scholarships in marine Biology or Wildlife Management.
- East Cooper Meals on Wheels – Provided Meals to homebound residents.
- East Cooper Community Outreach – Basic needs, health services & empowerment for community member living below the poverty line.
- Camp Rise Above – Provided a camp experience for children with multiple medical issues.
- Slocum-Lunz Foundation – Provided Grant money to students in Marine Sciences.
- My Sisters House – Helped to empower domestic violence victims and their children to live free from abuse.
- Coastal Conservation Association – Contributed to the preservation of our coastline & other natural resources.
- Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing – Helped our wounded warriors suffering multiple disabilities through fly tying, fishing and rod building.
- Windwood Farm – Provided a home, schools and family therapy for children at risk and their families.
- Pattison’s Academy – Education to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities.
- Wreaths Across America (Marion’s Marauders) – Veterans remembrance wreaths at grave sites in the Lowcountry.
- East Cooper Habitat – Christian Housing ministry, builds homes and hope.
- Friends of Fisher House Charleston – Temporary accommodations for veterans and their families to stay while veteran is getting care at Ralph Johnson VA.
- Cimarron Hunts – They offer people with physical limitations or mobility challenges a chance to experience love of nature and God’s gifts.
The Turkey Shoot is held on Gold Bug Island located at 1560 Ben Sawyer, Mount Pleasant across from Toler’s Cove Marina.