In support of the decision by the Recreation Committee of Council, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has authorized a limited reopening of three town recreational areas beginning Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Through his updated Emergency Proclamation, which has been extended through May 7, Haynie adopted the plan vetted by the committee to open Cheryll Woods-Flowers Soccer Complex, Jimmy Seignious Softball Fields (located behind R. L. Jones Center) and the Park West Recreation Complex Track/Fields.
“While this is welcome news for many in our community, I urge everyone to be vigilant in their adherence to social distancing and other safety measures while enjoying the parks. The only way we are successful is if we all do our part to be safe and follow the regulations in place. This is one step in a phased approach to reopening our community. We have to take this slowly and deliberately so we can ensure the safety of our citizens and businesses,” Haynie said.
Recreation Committee Chairman, Gary Santos concurred saying, “We wanted citizens to have the opportunity to use the parks to work out and stay healthy. This decision was not taken lightly, and we urge all patrons to exercise all safety precautions so everyone can continue to enjoy the parks.”
The three recreational parks will reopen subject to the following guidelines:
- Following the initial opening Saturday at 10 a.m., parks will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All social distancing and gathering restrictions as required by Gov. Henry McMaster will apply
- Enforcement of distancing and gathering limits will be conducted by Recreation staff with the assistance of Mount Pleasant Police Department
- Visitors must remain moving.
- No lingering, no blankets or picnics.
- The Park West Track will be set up so that all people must walk or run in the same direction.
- All outdoor tennis courts will remain closed
- All playgrounds will remain closed
- Restroom facilities at these locations will not be open
- Dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields. Dog walkers using the trails must keep their pets on a leash.