Sullivan's Pointe
Residents of Sullivan's Pointe neighborhood are asking Mount Pleasant Town Council to rezone their townhouses from nonconforming to conforming. The residents are caught in red tape that prohibits them from selling their homes and they even might find themselves unable to rebuild if their structure was damaged.
They pleaded for council’s consideration on the matter during the public comments of the town council meeting on Feb. 11.
Currently, units in the development are deemed nonconforming. If these dwelling units become damaged more than 50% of their reasonable replacement value at the time of damage, either through neglect, fire, flood or wind, they could not be reconstructed and used as before.
Several residents became emotional during their comments saying that they haven't been able to sell their homes due to the current zoning issues. Others said that they purchased their homes as the zoning was changed and were never made aware that their properties would be considered nonconforming within the town.
More than a handful said they purchased their townhouses at Sullivan's Pointe as investments for themselves or their children. These residents unanimously asked for the town to consider their townhouses as if they were their own properties and to amend the zoning ordinances set at Sullivan's Pointe.
The town's Principal Planner Michele Canon gave a detailed summary of the development before the council.
Sullivan's Pointe was an approved development in 2015, in accordance to the regulations in place for the Overlay District. At the time, the Overlay District allowed for high density attached and detached single-family units with no minimum lot dimensional requirements and a maximum building height of 55 feet.
Sullivan's Pointe is comprised of 16 detached single-family units, three townhouse units and two duplex units; ranging between 40 and 55 feet in height and varying lot sizes between 832 and 4,130 square feet. The applicant later took advantage of a provision to allow for an additional dewlling unit on the entry road of the development.
Cannon explained that in 2015, an amendment occurred known as the Town of Mount Pleasant Growth Management Plan. She said this elminated density incentives and provisions in the Overlay District and throughout the town.
Then, in 2016 an amendment reduced maximum building heights through various areas in town, taking the height in the Overlay District where Sullivan's Pointe sits from 55 feet to 45 feet. This made Sullivan's Pointe nonconforming due to its development standards for height and density.
In 2018, the town passed an amendment to remove the portion of Ben Sawyer Boulevard from from Rifle Range Road to the Ben Sawyer Bridge from the Overlay District. The ordinance also removed detached single-family residential uses as a permitted use on properties within the Overlay where underlying zoning is commercial.
Cannon said that the properties' permitted uses were no longer allowed. The zoning for underlying Areawide Business District (AB) made the single-family townhouses nonconforming based on the development standards and actual permitted use because residential use in the town was no longer permitted. Also, the ordinance eliminated single-family detached uses as a permitted use in the Overlay District with underlying commercial. While duplex and townhouse units would still be permitted, 16 of the total 21 units in the development are single-family detached and are no longer permitted.
This series of amendments has not only created nonconformities with regards to development standards, but the residential use in and of itself is no longer permitted.
Cannon said the town's Planning staff offered a solution, based on the nature of the development and complexity of the Overlay District and its multiple amendments. They suggested that in order for Sullivan's Pointe to become conforming, the town should rezone the underlying zoning of each parcel to match what's on the ground and request the Overlay District to be reinstated. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval for the rezoning, but denial for reinstating the Overlay District.
The town's draft Comprehensive Plan recommends that Sullivan's Pointe neighborhood be designated as a Mixed-Neighborhood. Mixed Neighborhoods support compact residential development with an opportunity for a variety of housing types with similar scale and architecture, according to the town's Planning Department.
Mayor Will Haynie said council wants to fix the problem, not devalue anyone's home, nor do they want to reinstate an Overlay District that caused problems community-wide.
Haynie explained the discussion for nonconforming properties was so council could fix the town ordinance. He said this would help citizens know exactly what they could rebuild if they suffered a loss on their home. He said that no one in the town should have to worry about reinstating their homes if destroyed.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley, chair of the Planning Committee, recommended denial for reinstating the Overlay District so the town could have time to address nonconforming issues. She suggested council pass first reading and then split the issues of rezoning and reinstating the Overlay District at second reading. She said she wanted the homeowners from Sullivan's Pointe to have immediate clarity that council plans to address zoning, so she would not defer the ordinances another month.
"Delay of a month may not sound like a lot, but we had people in tears here tonight. We had people that are really worried. We had people that have all kinds of commitments on time and are traveling all over the world. We don't need to drag this out. I'm going to be against a deferral," councilmember Kathy Landing said.
Councilmember Howard Chapman said he agreed council needed to move the zoning ordinance forward. Councilmember Jake Rambo withdrew his previous motion to defer the ordinances another month.
Whitley made a motion to pass first reading of three agenda items pertaining to the zoning of parcels in Sullivan's Pointe. Council unanimously passed first reading.
Nonconforming properties
Rambo said if a resident owns a commercial or residential property, that is built as approved; then council shouldn't be allowed to come in two years later and change zoning. He said if a catastrophic event were to then happen to an approved parcel, telling the property owner they couldn't rebuild is a ridiculous ordinance.
He referenced surrounding municipalities that allow owners to rebuild, even if the zoning or ordinances are amended during the property ownership. Rambo said he saw this as a basic property rights issue. He made a motion to send the discussion to the Planning Commission for a further study and recommendation for a revised ordinance from the Commission.
Whitley explained the Planning Committee was concerned with the concept of nonconforming properties altogether. She said the redevelopment of the property should have to conform to newer zoning, but the ordinance should allow a rebuild in the case of disasters.
Council unanimously passed a motion to ask the Planning Commission to look at the proposed revisions for nonconforming properties.