The Town of Mount Pleasant continued its Black History Month celebrations Saturday night with a visual presentation from Orangeburg’s Cecil J. Williams. Williams is the founder of the only Civil Rights museum in the state of South Carolina, which recently opened in Orangeburg in the summer of 2019.
At the presentation on Feb. 15, Williams displayed the photographs he took beginning the 1950s, during the South Carolina Civil Rights Movement Era. He is also a publisher, author and inventor, but he’s best known for his photography documenting the Civil Rights movement in S.C.
For more information about Williams and his accomplishments, visit cecilwilliams.com.