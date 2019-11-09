The Town of Mount Pleasant opened a bidding process to accept proposals for the leasing of the town's dock facilities on Shem Creek, also known as the Wando Dock.
The intent of the bidding process, as stated in the town's Request for Proposals (RFP), is for an experienced single end user to utilize the premises to provide shrimp/seafood processing operations at the docks, while keeping an appropriate fit in the neighborhood, and other requirements as specified within this solicitation.
On Friday, Nov. 8 the town confirmed that no bids have to been submitted. Interested parties have until Nov. 25 to submit their interest proposals.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said the decision to offer solicitation for someone to operate the docks was one that was made a long time ago. He explained when they purchased the docks in June the town knew they needed to do two things as a part of the first phase of their involvement. The first being making it safe, which they have spent about $400,000 to make electrical, structural and dock piling upgrades. He said those upgrades should be wrapped up in a few weeks. The second part being the continuity of operations, to keep processing operations through the end of shrimp season, in mid-January.
DeMoura said that almost immediately after council made the decision to buy the docks they went into a temporary agreement with Tarvin Seafood to handle the operations at the dock through the shrimping season. The operations include the processing of the shrimp when it comes in, managing the shrimpers that dock there and collecting their rent.
He explained throughout the process it has been very public that these things are part of phase one to keep it going and keep it safe until they could offer a formal RFP for the long-term operation of the property.
DeMoura said that whoever the successful bidder is must demonstrate the requirements as listed in the RFP. They also would be required to operate the dock in a way that doesn't create a competitive advantage to others on the creek.
The town is asking the lease holder to have at least three years of experience managing something like this dock. The successful bidder has to be certified, meet DHEC and DNR requirements and comply with federal laws. DeMoura said they have to let the town audit them, collect rent from the boats at the dock and fit within the scope of the neighborhood. The bidder must also hold certifications to measure fish and be able to determine the death certificate of fish and shrimp to ensure freshness by proving how long since caught.
"It's unbelievable all of the stuff we've had to get up to speed on and learn so we could be the owner," DeMoura said.
DeMoura said it is not unusual to see this kind of operation in any industry, where the operations are managed by a company with more expertise, certification and familiarity with the processes and systems.
The town will oversee that the lease holder meets all requirements. DeMoura said eventually the long-term plan for the property is for this to be a Capital Project for the town, but that is currently unfunded. When this process is funded, the town would have the public weigh in on what they want to see to determine design improvements.
"We don't have the expertise to be operating an active commercial fishing center," DeMoura said. "We run recreation programs, we know how to do policing and firefighting; but this is so unique."
Individuals interested in managing the commercial fishing industry at this property can view the outlines of the RFP online at tompsc.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/20780.
Cindy Tarvin, the owner of Tarvin Seafood was unable to speak with the Moultrie News for an interview prior to this article's publication. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did not respond to the Moultrie News attempts to reach him for comment.