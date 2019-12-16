The Town of Mount Pleasant announced the results of the 24th annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade as follows:

Business

  1. Zavarellas / Mosquito Hound / Band
  2. Schirmer Forestry Services

Cheer/Dance

  1. Tapio School of Dance and Gymnastics
  2. Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre

Church

  1. East Cooper Knights of Columbus Council 9475

Community

  1. Tie for 1st
    • United States Coast Guard AUX
    • British Car Club

Junior Community

  1. Girl Scouts of Eastern SC - East Cooper Service Unit
  2. Cub Scout Pack 502

Media

  1. Cumulus Media
  2. Media Services Inc

School

  1. James B Edwards Elementary
  2. Tie for 2nd
    • Lucy Beckham High School
    • Oceanside Collegiate Academy

#votethefloatmp People’s Choice

  1. Cub Scout Pack 502

