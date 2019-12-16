The Town of Mount Pleasant announced the results of the 24th annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade as follows:
Business
- Zavarellas / Mosquito Hound / Band
- Schirmer Forestry Services
Cheer/Dance
- Tapio School of Dance and Gymnastics
- Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre
Church
- East Cooper Knights of Columbus Council 9475
Community
- Tie for 1st
- United States Coast Guard AUX
- British Car Club
Junior Community
- Girl Scouts of Eastern SC - East Cooper Service Unit
- Cub Scout Pack 502
Media
- Cumulus Media
- Media Services Inc
School
- James B Edwards Elementary
- Tie for 2nd
- Lucy Beckham High School
- Oceanside Collegiate Academy
#votethefloatmp People’s Choice
- Cub Scout Pack 502